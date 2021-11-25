IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 21.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Corteva were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 10.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Corteva by 4.8% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in Corteva by 5.5% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 6.3% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Loop Capital lowered shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.94.

NYSE:CTVA opened at $47.57 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.45%.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Profile

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

