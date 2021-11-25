IGM Financial (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $38.22

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.22 and traded as high as $39.02. IGM Financial shares last traded at $39.02, with a volume of 304 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$54.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.91.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.7951 per share. This represents a yield of 5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th.

IGM Financial

IGM Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company, which engages in the management and distribution of mutual funds and other managed asset products. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments & Other. The Wealth Management segment reflects the activities of operating companies that are principally focused on providing financial planning and related services to Canadian households, which includes the activities of IG Wealth Management and Investment Planning Counsel.

