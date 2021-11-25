ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Purchased by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) by 142.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 196,407 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,265 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in ImmunityBio were worth $2,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 117.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ImmunityBio by 48.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,273,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,492 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 121.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,987,000 after buying an additional 805,147 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of ImmunityBio by 179.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,348,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,259,000 after buying an additional 866,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Holding Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,819,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ImmunityBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ:IBRX opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.51. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $45.42.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

