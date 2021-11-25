Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0368 on Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Innova coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0368 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a total market capitalization of $254,223.13 and approximately $81.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 83.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000673 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000059 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008031 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Innova Coin Profile

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.