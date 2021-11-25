Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) Shares Bought by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:KJAN) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,829 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.88% of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January worth $779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January in the 2nd quarter valued at about $599,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 45,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period.

Shares of KJAN opened at $31.88 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.19. Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF January has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $32.15.

