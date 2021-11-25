Insider Buying: LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Acquires $99,575.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director William G. Cohen bought 8,750 shares of LMP Automotive stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $99,575.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ LMPX opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.27 million, a P/E ratio of -10.66 and a beta of 1.94. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.79. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 1.30% and a positive return on equity of 94.23%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 39.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 4,886 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $214,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 33.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in LMP Automotive in the third quarter valued at about $2,102,000. 6.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

