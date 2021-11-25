Insider Buying: Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) Major Shareholder Purchases 798,714 Shares of Stock

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 798,714 shares of Marchex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,785.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 22,412 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.75 per share, for a total transaction of $61,633.00.

On Monday, September 13th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 447 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,341.00.

On Friday, September 10th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 7,275 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $21,897.75.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 37,554 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $114,539.70.

On Friday, August 27th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 51,428 shares of Marchex stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $157,369.68.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 26,065 shares of Marchex stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $79,498.25.

NASDAQ MCHX opened at $2.81 on Thursday. Marchex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.62 and a 12 month high of $3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.91.

Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Marchex had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $13.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Marchex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,445,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,392,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,141,000 after buying an additional 193,081 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 80,993 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 262,753 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 9,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Marchex by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 195,935 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 29,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marchex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

