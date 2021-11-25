Insider Buying: Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Major Shareholder Acquires $248,250.00 in Stock

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) major shareholder 2016 Organo 10-Year Grat U/ Gn acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.93 per share, with a total value of $248,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ORGO stock opened at $10.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200 day moving average is $14.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.56 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $113.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.10 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 36.76%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Organogenesis Holdings Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 15.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,074,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,935 shares during the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 3.3% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 7,462,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,267,000 after purchasing an additional 240,416 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861,302 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 83.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its holdings in Organogenesis by 0.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 2,122,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,217,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on ORGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

