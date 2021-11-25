Insider Selling: Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP Sells 6,840 Shares of Stock

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total transaction of $387,417.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AFL stock opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $42.73 and a 52 week high of $57.95.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Aflac had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,236,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,524,018 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Aflac by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,004,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Aflac by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,737,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,467,000 after acquiring an additional 336,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Aflac by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,128,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,441 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.42.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.