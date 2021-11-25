Insider Selling: Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Major Shareholder Sells $3,081,905.22 in Stock

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) major shareholder Kevin C. Tang sold 369,533 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $3,081,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:APVO opened at $11.95 on Thursday. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $51.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its stake in Aptevo Therapeutics by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptevo Therapeutics by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after buying an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Aptevo Therapeutics from $50.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

Aptevo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on developing novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline APVO436, ALG.APV-527 and APVO603 were developed based on the ADAPTIR modular protein platform technology and APVO442 was developed based on the new ADAPTIR-FLE platform technology.

