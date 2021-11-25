Insider Selling: Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Major Shareholder Sells $187,575.75 in Stock

Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 11,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $187,575.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Blue Pool Capital Ltd also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 138,524 shares of Blue Owl Capital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $2,163,744.88.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $15.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.18. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $17.89.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $247.88 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 298.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. The company provides investors access to direct lending and GP capital solutions strategies through various vehicles. Its breadth of offerings and permanent capital base enables it to offer a holistic platform of capital solutions to participants throughout the private market ecosystem, including alternative asset managers and private middle market corporations.

