Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Director Stephen W. Laut sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.66, for a total transaction of C$53,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,984,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$106,494,816.52.

Stephen W. Laut also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.01, for a total transaction of C$260,056.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$53.58, for a total transaction of C$267,878.00.

On Friday, October 1st, Stephen W. Laut acquired 938 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$46.62 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,727.87.

On Friday, September 24th, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.31, for a total transaction of C$221,550.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Stephen W. Laut sold 5,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.55, for a total transaction of C$217,758.00.

Shares of CNQ stock traded up C$0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$55.05. 159,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,073,679. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.11. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of C$28.67 and a 12-month high of C$55.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$50.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$45.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.51 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 6.6599994 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNQ shares. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$160.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$63.90.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

