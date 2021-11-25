Insider Selling: Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Sells 43,106 Shares of Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) CEO Thomas Rutledge sold 43,106 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.34, for a total transaction of $29,068,100.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $672.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $585.45 and a 12-month high of $825.62. The company has a market capitalization of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $712.51 and its 200-day moving average is $726.45.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $6.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.79. Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $660.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $820.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $956.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $825.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 150.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 39.0% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 14,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $2,590,000. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 19,033.3% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.90% of the company’s stock.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

