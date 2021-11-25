Insider Selling: Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Insider Sells 250,000 Shares of Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) insider Stephen Socolof sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $2,602,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Stephen Socolof also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Stephen Socolof sold 70,210 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $871,306.10.

On Friday, November 19th, Stephen Socolof sold 190,765 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.39, for a total value of $2,363,578.35.

NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $12.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -243.95 and a beta of 1.48. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $13.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.51.

Everspin Technologies (NASDAQ:MRAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Everspin Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a negative net margin of 1.95%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Everspin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $235,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Everspin Technologies by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,470,000 after buying an additional 71,400 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Everspin Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 110,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Everspin Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) solutions. Its products include Toggle MRAM, Spin-transfer Torque MRAM, nvNITRO Solutions, and Embedded MRAM. The company was founded by Saied Tehrani in June 2008 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

