Insider Selling: i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

i3 Verticals stock opened at $20.69 on Thursday. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.73 and a 52 week high of $35.99. The company has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a PE ratio of -62.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IIIV. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James dropped their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.72.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software and Payments, and Others.

