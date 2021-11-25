Insider Selling: KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Sells 3,883 Shares of Stock

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of KLAC opened at $413.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $367.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $337.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.76. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $247.12 and a 1 year high of $427.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 21.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi bought a new stake in KLA in the second quarter valued at approximately $273,227,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 12.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after purchasing an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in KLA by 262.8% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 355,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,379,000 after purchasing an additional 257,780 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in KLA by 30.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,111,000 after purchasing an additional 249,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in KLA by 72.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 558,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $189,560,000 after purchasing an additional 235,638 shares during the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KLA from $403.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their target price on KLA from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on KLA from $378.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.65.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

