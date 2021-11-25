Insider Selling: Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Insider Sells 8,250 Shares of Stock

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.50, for a total transaction of $1,645,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Gregory M. Glenn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Novavax alerts:

On Wednesday, September 15th, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,183 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.34, for a total transaction of $271,309.22.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,386 shares of Novavax stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.87, for a total transaction of $332,459.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $200.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,904,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,601,239. Novavax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.67 and a twelve month high of $331.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $182.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.28.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.04) by ($0.27). Novavax had a negative net margin of 89.31% and a negative return on equity of 149.66%. The firm had revenue of $178.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -11.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 200.0% in the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novavax by 58.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Novavax in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. 52.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NVAX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Novavax Company Profile

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.