Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells $5,000,028.16 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.

