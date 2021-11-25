Insider Selling: nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Sells $5,000,028.16 in Stock

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) Director Randall J. Hogan sold 132,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $5,000,028.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of nVent Electric stock opened at $37.14 on Thursday. nVent Electric plc has a one year low of $21.81 and a one year high of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.16 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised nVent Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 298.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.
About nVent Electric
nVent Electric Plc engages in the provision of electrical connection and protection solutions. It operates through the following segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions. The Enclosures segment offers solutions that protect, connect, and manage heat in critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment.
