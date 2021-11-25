Insider Selling: Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Sells $147,777.21 in Stock

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $147,777.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Eric Gilpin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 29th, Eric Gilpin sold 3,937 shares of Upwork stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total value of $187,125.61.

NASDAQ UPWK opened at $38.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of -152.64 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Upwork Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.41 and a twelve month high of $64.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.86.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 11.12% and a negative net margin of 6.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPWK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Upwork by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,756,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,680,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,203 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Upwork by 150.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,160,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,741,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Upwork by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,499,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 854,679 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPWK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Upwork from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price target on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.55.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

