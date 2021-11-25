Insider Selling: Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Sells 12,700 Shares of Stock

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:WDO) Senior Officer Heather Anne Laxton sold 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.37, for a total value of C$169,799.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$130,758.60.

Shares of TSE:WDO opened at C$12.65 on Thursday. Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$7.78 and a 12 month high of C$13.52. The stock has a market cap of C$1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$11.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

