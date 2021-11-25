Insider Selling: Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Sells 28,089 Shares of Stock

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) CFO Michele Allen sold 28,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total transaction of $2,449,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

WH opened at $85.60 on Thursday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.58 and a 1-year high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.08 and a 200-day moving average of $75.76.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $463.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

WH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WH. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 427,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,902,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,131,000 after buying an additional 193,505 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,346,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares in the last quarter. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

