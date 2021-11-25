Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insmed is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of ARIKAYCE, or liposomal amikacin for inhalation, for at least two identified orphan patient populations: patients with nontuberculous mycobacteria (NTM) lung infections and cystic fibrosis (CF) patients with Pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections. Insmed is also focused on the development of INS1009, the company’s inhaled treprostinil prodrug for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH), a chronic, life-threatening disorder characterized by abnormally high blood pressure in the arteries between the heart and lungs. “

Get Insmed alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INSM. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSM opened at $30.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 2.17. Insmed has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a current ratio of 8.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.31.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.23 million. Insmed had a negative return on equity of 108.34% and a negative net margin of 243.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Insmed will post -3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, Director David R. Brennan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $301,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Orlov S. Nicole Schaeffer sold 61,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.28, for a total transaction of $1,847,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Insmed by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 30,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Insmed by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 16,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Insmed by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 59,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the period.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Insmed (INSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.