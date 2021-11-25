Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.350-$2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.370. The company issued revenue guidance of $810 million-$810 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $817.95 million.Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.800-$2.850 EPS.

Shares of IPAR stock traded down $2.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.88. 48,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,224. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89. Inter Parfums has a fifty-two week low of $53.22 and a fifty-two week high of $96.73.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.52. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $262.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts recently commented on IPAR shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BWS Financial boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inter Parfums from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inter Parfums from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.50.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Francois Heilbronn sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.24, for a total value of $942,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jean Madar sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total value of $103,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,757 shares of company stock valued at $2,223,665. Company insiders own 44.50% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inter Parfums stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 84.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,653 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

