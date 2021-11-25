Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IPPLF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.63.

A number of research firms have commented on IPPLF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IPPLF traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.47. 2,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,523. Inter Pipeline has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $17.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.81.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. operates as a midstream oil and natural gas company. It engages in the provision of oil transportation, natural gas liquid processing, and bulk liquid storage services. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities Infrastructure, Marketing, and New Ventures.

