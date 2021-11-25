Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given New C$44.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IFSPF. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$61.00 to C$57.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of Interfor from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $45.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS IFSPF opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.67.

Interfor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sells wood products in Canada, United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The firm offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

