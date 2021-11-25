Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$60.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on IFP. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Interfor from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC cut Interfor from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a C$36.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 21st.

IFP opened at C$33.80 on Wednesday. Interfor has a 12 month low of C$19.05 and a 12 month high of C$38.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.55.

In other news, Senior Officer Richard Pozzebon bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.19 per share, with a total value of C$78,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,146 shares in the company, valued at C$108,583.74. Also, Director Ian Fillinger bought 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.41 per share, with a total value of C$100,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,770 shares in the company, valued at C$1,604,935.70.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

