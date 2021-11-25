Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Stock Holdings Lifted by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,968 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PPA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 380,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,709,000 after purchasing an additional 46,631 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $72.69 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $64.52 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

