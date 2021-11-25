Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by Fusion Family Wealth LLC

Fusion Family Wealth LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,681,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,182 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises 5.4% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned about 1.51% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSCM. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 211.1% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 386.0% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCM traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,508. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.52.

