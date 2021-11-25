Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,068 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,685 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 21,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,883 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock opened at $13.91 on Thursday. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.0475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

About Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Moving Average (MA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.