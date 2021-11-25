Invesco Ltd. Acquires 84,862 Shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 681,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,862 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $15,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $830,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 201,427 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 56,920 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $371,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 325,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,442,000 after purchasing an additional 18,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 315,144 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after purchasing an additional 24,389 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.93, for a total transaction of $65,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PFS opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.53. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.98.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $99.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 35.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is a boost from Provident Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Provident Financial Services’s payout ratio is 43.05%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Provident Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.