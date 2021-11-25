Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) by 60.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 191,553 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $14,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,733,000 after purchasing an additional 20,753 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 416,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,449,000 after acquiring an additional 32,880 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 117,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $922,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $80.31 on Thursday. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $81.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This is a positive change from B. Riley Financial’s previous None dividend of $2.00. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other B. Riley Financial news, CEO Andrew Moore acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.20 per share, for a total transaction of $301,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 234,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,132,431.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.35 per share, with a total value of $1,547,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 41,000 shares of company stock worth $2,833,960. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets; Auction and Liquidation; Financial Consulting; Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack; Brands; and Corporate and Other.

