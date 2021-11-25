Invesco Ltd. Purchases 5,490 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 663,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.89% of Air Transport Services Group worth $15,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATSG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 125.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 16.5% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Air Transport Services Group in the second quarter worth about $114,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATSG opened at $28.14 on Thursday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $25.20.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.14. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $465.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Air Transport Services Group’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Transport Services Group Profile

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

