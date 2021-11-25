Invesco Ltd. Purchases 67,690 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 318,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of The Carlyle Group worth $14,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 87,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,044,000 after buying an additional 21,788 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 112.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 589,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 312,600 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 611,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 45,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,159,000 after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.21.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director Thomas S. Robertson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $1,700,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $116,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 3,766,565 shares of company stock valued at $221,247,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $57.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.12 and a 52-week high of $60.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.77.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.50. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.86% and a net margin of 38.39%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.72%.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

