Invesco Ltd. Purchases 7,112 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares in the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% during the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,000 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,068,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,099,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 740,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,103,000 after acquiring an additional 36,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DCPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $10.00 in a report on Sunday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.73.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DCPH stock opened at $8.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.44. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $62.97.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by ($0.08). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 300.00% and a negative return on equity of 58.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.97 EPS for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.