Invesco Ltd. Trims Holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 788,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,232 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.64% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1,889.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,813 shares of company stock valued at $488,708 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $20.92 on Thursday. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $21.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Featured Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.