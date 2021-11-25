Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Holdings Boosted by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,403 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 74.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 18,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 86,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,286,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 66,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,937,000 after buying an additional 31,435 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $64.78 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.59. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $53.62 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.