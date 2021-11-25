Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NIO (NIO)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of NIO (NYSE: NIO) recently:

11/12/2021 – NIO was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NIO seems to be well poised to cement a strong foothold in the rapidly growing electric vehicle (EV) industry. The rising demand for ES6, ES8 and EC6 models is enhancing the firm’s top line. Upbeat guidance for Q4’21 revenues sparks optimism. State backing, NIO's strategic partnership with Mobileye and the battery swap technology are expected to be key growth drivers. Balance sheet strength is another positive. On a discouraging note, NIO has not been able to turn a profit yet. Tough competition, and soaring R&D and SG&A costs are other headwinds. High capex requirements are likely to put pressure on cash flows. Further, global supply chain disruptions, high commodity costs and the firm's stretched valuations also raise red flags. Thus, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point. “

11/11/2021 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $67.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/11/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $70.00 to $87.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

11/4/2021 – NIO had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2021 – NIO is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

10/7/2021 – NIO was upgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock.

9/26/2021 – NIO had its price target lowered by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc from $69.00 to $47.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NIO opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $30.71 and a one year high of $66.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.84 and a beta of 2.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.61.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 124.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NIO by 123.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

