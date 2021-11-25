Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Acquires 4,400 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in CSX were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSX. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 7,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 11,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.9% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 161,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $5,102,989.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 314,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,605.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,815 shares of company stock worth $8,487,957. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.25 on Thursday. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.70 and a twelve month high of $36.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.63 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is 23.27%.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CSX from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.35.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

