Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $340,000 Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 901.2% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 132.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 59.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Bank of America began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.92.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.00 and a 200 day moving average of $17.44. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.47 and a 12 month high of $19.29.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

