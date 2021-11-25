Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Purchases 3,404 Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,956 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,404 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total value of $66,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kessel D. Stelling sold 4,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $186,345.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,531 shares of company stock worth $4,273,730. 1.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synovus Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.56.

Shares of SNV opened at $49.88 on Thursday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.46 and a 12-month high of $50.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.14 and its 200 day moving average is $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.56.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company had revenue of $499.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $491.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

