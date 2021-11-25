iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iPower Inc. is an online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories principally in the United States. The Company offers units from its in-house brands as well as other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com and its online platform partners. iPower Inc. is based in DUARTE, Calif. “

Shares of NASDAQ:IPW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.86. iPower has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.96.

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that iPower will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPW. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iPower by 38.9% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,092,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after buying an additional 305,908 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $7,035,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $2,192,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the third quarter worth about $122,000. 8.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iPower Company Profile

iPower Inc supplies hydroponics equipment online in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

