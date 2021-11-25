iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Purchased by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 517,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,285 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 6.6% of Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC owned 0.07% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $59,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 124.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $114.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.17. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $113.20 and a 12-month high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.