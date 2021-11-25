iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 95.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,739 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $334,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 25,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 7,183 shares in the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 501,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,809,000 after acquiring an additional 8,526 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 172,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,047,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $293,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.94 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.87. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.