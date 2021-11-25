iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 84,616 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 3,945,443 shares.The stock last traded at $68.09 and had previously closed at $67.95.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average is $73.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after purchasing an additional 267,938 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,184,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,053,000 after buying an additional 68,038 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,099,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,090,000 after buying an additional 79,685 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,439,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,666,000 after buying an additional 195,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

