iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Raised by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.9% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 775,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,156,000 after acquiring an additional 36,119 shares during the period. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 29.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 99,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,849,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 118.9% in the second quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.26. The company had a trading volume of 20,238,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,775,588. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.06. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

