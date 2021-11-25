iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Bought by VERITY Wealth Advisors

VERITY Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF accounts for about 1.9% of VERITY Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. VERITY Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.2% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 34,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 53.3% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,040,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $104.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.17. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52 week low of $79.25 and a 52 week high of $106.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.