iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Acquired by Canton Hathaway LLC

Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Canton Hathaway LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Canton Hathaway LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 696,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,002,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $153.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,445,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,636. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $138.34 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $159.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is a positive change from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.