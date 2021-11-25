iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 217 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.3% of Atlas Brown Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $388,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $540,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 9,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 22,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,515,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded up $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $307.83. The stock had a trading volume of 429,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,316. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $259.15 and a 1 year high of $339.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $306.41 and its 200-day moving average is $302.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.