iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Bought by Regal Wealth Group Inc.

Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $7,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWN. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000.

IWN traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $171.41. 919,573 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,691. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $122.44 and a 1 year high of $178.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.67.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

