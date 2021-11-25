iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Hollencrest Capital Management

Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,136,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 72,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Lpwm LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 24,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 260,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,368,000 after acquiring an additional 8,200 shares during the period.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $83.65 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $85.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

